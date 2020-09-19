UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polio Drive To Start On 21st In Kasur

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 11:00 AM

Polio drive to start on 21st in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :An anti-polio drive will start from September 21 to 23 in the district in which 644,660 children would be given vaccine.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed Ali in a meeting to review arrangements about the campaign on Saturday.

He said 1,429 teams had been made and 3,262 workers would administer polio drops to children in the drive, adding that a fellow up round for leftover children if any would also be held on September 24-25.

Related Topics

Polio September From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 19 September 202 ..

49 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP, NCEMA announce safety protocols for social ..

11 hours ago

Canada Shelves Free Trade Negotiations With China ..

10 hours ago

Nearly Half of US Voters Think Trump Deserves Nobe ..

10 hours ago

UN Libya Envoy Commends Sarraj's Decision to Resig ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.