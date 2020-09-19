Polio drive to start on 21st in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :An anti-polio drive will start from September 21 to 23 in the district in which 644,660 children would be given vaccine.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed Ali in a meeting to review arrangements about the campaign on Saturday.

He said 1,429 teams had been made and 3,262 workers would administer polio drops to children in the drive, adding that a fellow up round for leftover children if any would also be held on September 24-25.