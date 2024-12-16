Polio Drive Underway
Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 12:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The last round of the anti-polio campaign of this year has been started in Sargodha which will continue till 20th of December 2024.
According to a spokesperson,during the five-days campaign,709,266 children up to the age of five across the district will be vaccinated against polio.
The health department informed media that a total of 3331 teams consisting of 4522 workers have been formed to achieve the 100 percent target of the anti-polio campaign,including 3036 mobile,206 fixed and 99 transit teams.
The sources informed media that 410 employees of the education Department,132 of the Population Welfare Department,21 of the Civil Defence Department and 12 of other departments will participate in the campaign while The Deputy Commissioner(DC) Muhammad Wasim urged polio workers to maintain their commitment to eradicate polio at the highest level.
DC stressed the need for scholars to play their role in getting rid of the disease forever.
Disciplinary action will be taken against parents who refuse vaccination of their children,he concluded.
