Polio drops administered to 1,099,143 children in Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2024 | 09:45 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Polio drops have been administered to 1,099,143 children during last four days in Faisalabad district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh while presiding over a meeting said that weeklong anti polio drive was in full swing across the district as 4869 teams of health department were active for this campaign.

He said that these teams had so far administered polio vaccine to 1,099,143 children up to the age of five years during last four days including 271,343 children on fourth day alone.

He directed the health officers to accelerate their efforts for achieving targets of anti polio drive. In this connection, the repeated checking should also be ensured in addition to utilizing all means for communication including loudspeakers of the mosques to sensitize and convince the parents to make the drive successful, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, CEO Health Dr Asfandyar and others were also present in the meeting.

