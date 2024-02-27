Polio drops administered to 316,357 children

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Polio vaccine drops were administered to 316,357 children during first day of weeklong anti-polio drive in Faisalabad.

After chairing a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said here on Tuesday that polio teams are active across the district and they are paying door-to-door visit to vaccinate maximum number of children up to the age of five years.

He said that anti polio campaign would continue up to Sunday (March 03, 2024) and 316,357 children were vaccinated against polio on first day whereas the polio teams would try their optimum best to surpass the set target of the weeklong drive.

He said that performance of polio teams would be reviewed on daily basis at Tehsil level so that desired results of the drive could be achieved.

He said that monitoring officers were also active in the field whereas assistant commissioners were also directed to recheck implementation on micro-plan of campaign so that no child could be left without vaccination.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Azmat Abbas briefed the Deputy Commissioner about performance of polio teams while officers of health department and local administration were also present in the meeting.