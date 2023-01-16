Polio drops essential to protect children from life-long morbidity: DC Channa

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Sharjeel Noor Channa on Monday urged parents to get their children vaccinated during the ongoing anti-polio drive that commenced today across the district.

He said that around 280,000 children were being administered polio drops in the ongoing door-to-door campaign. Administering polio drops was highly essential to protect children from life-long morbidity, the DC stressed.