Polio drops vital for children: Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Aamir Khattak said that administering polio drops to children was indispensable for healthy generation.

He expressed these views while presiding over review meeting on the anti-polio campaign arrangements in Multan district.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak ordered steps to make the polio drive a success which was scheduled from February 13.

He urged the parents to show responsibility by getting their kids administered polio drops.

While giving briefing on this occasion, CEO Health Multan said that the anti-polio campaign would continue from February 13 to February 17 at 107 union councils of the district.

Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Qasim, officers of the concerned departments, Deputy Commissioners were present in the meeting through video link.