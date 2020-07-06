Polio eradication among topmost priorities of government: Jhagra

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra Monday said that war footing efforts were underway to eradicate polio from the society and all available resources would be utilized to achieve the objective.

He was chairing a meeting on polio that among others was attended by Director General Health Services, Dr. Niaz Muhammad, Special Secretary Health, Mian Adil and Dr. Imtiaz Shah.

Briefing the meeting, Coordinator KP Emergency Operation Centre, Abdul Basit said that arrangements were being finalized for five-day anti-polio campaign that would start from July 20 in South Waziristan.

Addressing participants, provincial minister said that polio eradication was among topmost responsibilities of government adding that each and every citizen has to make sincere efforts in this connection.

He also directed operation centre to inform government about hurdles and problems being faced relating to anti-polio campaign. He expressed satisfaction over performance of polio workers and said that they should be supported and encouraged.