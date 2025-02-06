Polio eradication campaign continues on 4th consecutive day successfully across AJK

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th Feb, 2025) The nation-wide 5-day polio eradication drive on Thursday continued the 4th consecutive day successfully across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) .

The campaign will continue across Azad Jammu and Kashmir till February, 7 without any break

A total of 7.52 lakh children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio vaccine during the 5-day nation-wide campaign launched across AJK on Monday, the State health services authorities said.

The campaign was launched across AJK by the State Health Services Department with the coordination of the World Health Organization, the health authorities told APP.

They said no case of polio disease had been emerged any where in Azad Jammu & Kashmir since last 24 years.

At least 4000 mobile teams of para medical staff had been constituted to visit door to door to administer the polio vaccine drops during the campaign across AJK - where a total of 500 fixed centers at local government hospitals and subordinate health facilities had been established by the State Polio Eradication Committee of the AJK State Health Services Department with the coordination of the World Health Organization (WHO), the official sources said.

The total staff to be involved in the AJK-wide national drive included mobile teams comprising over 5000 workers for visiting door to door to immunize the children up to 5 years of age with the polio vaccine drops during the campaign, the sources underlined.

The fixed centers had been set up at the state-run hospitals, basic health units, rural health centers as well as various other spots to vaccinate the children with the anti-polio drops, the sources elaborated.

A total of 169 transit points had been set up for conducting the drive under the supervision of the concerned area in charges, the sources said.

As reported earlier the state health department’s Polio Eradication Committee had made adequate arrangement to executive the polio-eradication campaign in a befitting manner, the sources asserted, adding that a total of 844 area in charge were supervising the drive at union council’s level across AJK in 35 tehsils and besides a total of 245 Union Council throughout AJK State.

And in lake-side district of Mirpur, a target of 76656 children had been set to e administer the polio vaccine.

In Mirpur district over 431 mobile teams of paramedics in all 51 zones would visit door to door besides serving at the 41 fixed centers and the 14 transit points to immunize polio vaccine drops to at least 76000 children.

