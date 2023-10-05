Open Menu

Polio Eradication Campaign Continues Successfully In Peshawar: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Polio eradication campaign continues successfully in Peshawar: DC

The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Afzal Wazir on Thursday supervised the polio eradication teams in various areas, convincing reluctant parents to administer polio drops to their children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Afzal Wazir on Thursday supervised the polio eradication teams in various areas, convincing reluctant parents to administer polio drops to their children.

Under the supervision of the provincial government, a seven-day polio eradication campaign is underway in the province.

On the fourt day of the vaccination campaign, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Afzal Wazir, visited inner city areas, Naseer Bagh Road, Regi, Hayatabad, Peshatkhara, and other areas to oversee the polio eradication campaign. After meeting with hesitant parents and persuading them, he administered polio drops to children.

Administrative officers in their respective areas also supervised polio eradication teams and convinced reluctant parents to administer polio drops to their children.

During the polio eradication campaign in Peshawar, a total of 901,985 children will be administered polio drops, for which 2,496 teams have been formed, and their security has also been ensured.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar appealed to parents to ensure the administration of polio drops to their children to protect them from permanent disability.

He also urged parents to cooperate with polio teams to help in the complete eradication of the polio virus from Peshawar.

He said that it is our collective responsibility to work towards the eradication of polio, and it is only through our joint efforts that polio can be eliminated.

Related Topics

Peshawar Polio Road Bagh From Government

Recent Stories

5th 'Sarfaranga Cold Desert Jeep Rally' begins on ..

5th 'Sarfaranga Cold Desert Jeep Rally' begins on Oct 6

16 minutes ago
 App 'Osho' launched to enhance municipal services ..

App 'Osho' launched to enhance municipal services in merged districts

16 minutes ago
 HESCO collects more than Rs200 mln from defaulters

HESCO collects more than Rs200 mln from defaulters

16 minutes ago
 Edu minister lauds teacher’s role in shaping you ..

Edu minister lauds teacher’s role in shaping young minds

16 minutes ago
 DC Larkana visits various villages to Monitor 7-da ..

DC Larkana visits various villages to Monitor 7-day National Polio Campaign

15 minutes ago
 AC oversees OPV drive, instructs officials to maxi ..

AC oversees OPV drive, instructs officials to maximize coverage

15 minutes ago
DC reviews performance of anti polio drive

DC reviews performance of anti polio drive

15 minutes ago
 ACS S.Punjab for more plantation to fight climate ..

ACS S.Punjab for more plantation to fight climate change

15 minutes ago
 Four family members killed in a road accident

Four family members killed in a road accident

15 minutes ago
 ECP declares Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party as eligible ..

ECP declares Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party as eligible to contest elections

14 minutes ago
 Romania to phase out coal from 15-20% in energy mi ..

Romania to phase out coal from 15-20% in energy mix to 1% by 2026, similar moves ..

33 minutes ago
 'Availability of quality agri inputs being ensured ..

'Availability of quality agri inputs being ensured'

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan