Polio eradication campaign continues successfully in Peshawar: DC

The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Afzal Wazir on Thursday supervised the polio eradication teams in various areas, convincing reluctant parents to administer polio drops to their children

Under the supervision of the provincial government, a seven-day polio eradication campaign is underway in the province.

Under the supervision of the provincial government, a seven-day polio eradication campaign is underway in the province.

On the fourt day of the vaccination campaign, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Afzal Wazir, visited inner city areas, Naseer Bagh Road, Regi, Hayatabad, Peshatkhara, and other areas to oversee the polio eradication campaign. After meeting with hesitant parents and persuading them, he administered polio drops to children.

Administrative officers in their respective areas also supervised polio eradication teams and convinced reluctant parents to administer polio drops to their children.

During the polio eradication campaign in Peshawar, a total of 901,985 children will be administered polio drops, for which 2,496 teams have been formed, and their security has also been ensured.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar appealed to parents to ensure the administration of polio drops to their children to protect them from permanent disability.

He also urged parents to cooperate with polio teams to help in the complete eradication of the polio virus from Peshawar.

He said that it is our collective responsibility to work towards the eradication of polio, and it is only through our joint efforts that polio can be eliminated.