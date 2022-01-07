UrduPoint.com

Polio Eradication Campaign From Jan 24

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Polio eradication campaign from Jan 24

The next polio eradication campaign in the district will start from Jan 24 and continue till Jan 28

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The next polio eradication campaign in the district will start from Jan 24 and continue till Jan 28.

As many as 1.3 million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio vaccine. In this regard about 4,870 teams of the health department will perform duty to accomplish the task.

This was informed to Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad during a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee. ADCG Qaiser Abbas Rind, CEO Health Dr. Bilal Ahmad, DHO Dr. Waseem Bhatti and other officers of various departments were also present.

The DC said all relevant departments should perform their duty vigilantly to achieve the 100 per cent target.

Related Topics

Polio All From Million

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directs effecti ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directs effective measures to ensure smooth t ..

7 minutes ago
 US Cuts Interval for Booster Shot to 5 Months for ..

US Cuts Interval for Booster Shot to 5 Months for Adults Receiving Moderna COVID ..

7 minutes ago
 PM, Qasim Suri discuss parliamentary matters, PTI ..

PM, Qasim Suri discuss parliamentary matters, PTI reorganization in Balochistan

7 minutes ago
 Punjab heading towards development: SACM

Punjab heading towards development: SACM

7 minutes ago
 'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

11 minutes ago
 German ski boss warns of Olympics' Covid testing ' ..

German ski boss warns of Olympics' Covid testing 'manipulation'

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.