Polio eradication campaign from Jan 24

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The next polio eradication campaign in the district will start from Jan 24 and continue till Jan 28.

As many as 1.3 million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio vaccine. In this regard about 4,870 teams of the health department will perform duty to accomplish the task.

This was informed to Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad during a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee. ADCG Qaiser Abbas Rind, CEO Health Dr. Bilal Ahmad, DHO Dr. Waseem Bhatti and other officers of various departments were also present.

The DC said all relevant departments should perform their duty vigilantly to achieve the 100 per cent target.