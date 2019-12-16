Polio Eradication Campaign inaugurated in Dir Lower

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dir Lower Saadat Hassan and District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Shaukat Ali inaugurated the Polio Eradication Campaign by administering Polio vaccines to the under five years age children at Timergara on Monday.

It is merit to mention that during the recent Polio Eradication Campaign, polio vaccines will be administered to 307,254 under five years aged children for which 860 mobile teams and 70 fixed teams have been constituted for all the 42 Union Councils of the district while a dose of Vitamin-A will also be administered to the children during the ongoing drive.

The deputy commissioner has directed all the assistant commissioners serving in the district to personally supervise the polio drive and warned the stakeholders that no leniency will be tolerated in the negligence of this national task.

He emphasized that it was a national task and every one must play their due role for eradication of this crippling disease.

The deputy commissioner also lauded the role of local journalists for their active participation in awareness campaign regarding polio. The deputy commissioner and DHO Dir Lower appealed the parents to administer polio vaccines to their under five aged children.

Meanwhile, the assistant commissioners visited the polio teams and checked the ongoing drive in various tehsils of Lower Dir.