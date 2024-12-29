Open Menu

Polio Eradication Campaign Kicks Off In Balochistan From Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Polio eradication campaign kicks off in Balochistan from Tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The polio eradication campaign will officially kicks off in Balochistan from 30th December, aiming to protect children from the crippling disease.

According to private news channel, health teams are mobilized across the province to ensure that every child under the age of five receives the polio vaccine.

The campaign is for 7 days in which around 2.6 million children will be given polio drops.

Emergency operation centre officials have urged parents to cooperate with vaccination teams and emphasized the importance of community participation in making the campaign a success.

Security measures have also been tightened to ensure the safety of health workers during the drive.

Related Topics

Balochistan Polio December From Million

Recent Stories

117th Open Auction for Number Plates generates ove ..

117th Open Auction for Number Plates generates over AED81 Million

48 minutes ago
 UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious inve ..

UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious investments bolster leadership

1 hour ago
 Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Program ..

Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Programme members visit UAE

1 hour ago
 Economic Content Creators Programme explores engag ..

Economic Content Creators Programme explores engaging storytelling techniques in ..

2 hours ago
 179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Kore ..

179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Korean plane crash in Muan

2 hours ago
 Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, ho ..

Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, holds Israel responsible

3 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minister

3 hours ago
 Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing ..

Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing two

3 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over plane crash victim ..

3 hours ago
 Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival ..

Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..

5 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan ..

5 hours ago
 Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa ..

Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan