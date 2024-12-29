Polio Eradication Campaign Kicks Off In Balochistan From Tomorrow
Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2024 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The polio eradication campaign will officially kicks off in Balochistan from 30th December, aiming to protect children from the crippling disease.
According to private news channel, health teams are mobilized across the province to ensure that every child under the age of five receives the polio vaccine.
The campaign is for 7 days in which around 2.6 million children will be given polio drops.
Emergency operation centre officials have urged parents to cooperate with vaccination teams and emphasized the importance of community participation in making the campaign a success.
Security measures have also been tightened to ensure the safety of health workers during the drive.
