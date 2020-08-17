Polio eradication campaign kicks off in Mangla Lake

The five-day anti-polio campaign has been started across the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including Mirpur district on Monday under which a total of 68025 children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio vaccine in the district, the District Health Authorities said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) : The five-day anti-polio campaign has been started across the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including Mirpur district on Monday under which a total of 68025 children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio vaccine in the district, the District Health Authorities said.

Mirpur District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Fida Hussain told media here on Monday that no case of polio disease has emerged any where in AJK since last ten year.

The DHO said that Mirpur district was comprising the total population of 4,38,319 persons which included over 68 thousand children of under five years of age.

The district, he said, has been divided into four zones with the induction of one supervisor in each zone to implement the drive.

"One ward Incharge will supervise the campaign in the concerned specified area falling in each Union Council in the district," he said and added that a total of 55 Union Councils / Ward Incharges will look after the campaign in all 55 union councils in the district.

Elaborating the district-wise anti-polio drive, Dr. Fida Hussain said that a total of 228 mobile teams of paramedical staff involving over 400 para-medical workers have been constituted and 33 fixed centers have been set up in the district to immunize the children with the anti-polio vaccine.

The mobile teams, he said, will visit door to door by strictly acting upon the already devised SOPs (standard operating procedures) in view of the still prevailing but controlled COVID-19 in the state, to administer anti-polio drops to the children.

Dr. Faida pointed out that in view of the apprehensions of the re-emerging of the novel-corona virus no any transit point has been set up this time of the anti-polio drive in AJK including Mirpur district.

"Only the mobile teams will visit door to door to administer the anti-polio drops to the children," he said. At least four thousand vials of the anti-polio vaccine and vitamin 'A' drops have been managed for the vaccination during the campaign, he added.

The DHO advised the parents to cooperate the visiting teams to make the national anti-polio campaign completely successful.

Identical arrangements have also been made in other districts of Mirpur division including Kotli and Bhimbher for the immunization of children up to five years of age during the drive.