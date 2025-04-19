Polio Eradication Campaign Launched
Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2025 | 10:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The District authorities of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, officially inaugurated the April 2025 National Polio Immunization Drive during a ceremony at the Deputy Commissioner's Office attended by DC Hassan Waqar Cheema, DC Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, and World Health Organization coordinator Shameela Akbar.
Following the launch, administration officials from both districts held a border coordination meeting to synchronize polio eradication efforts.
Key decisions included transferring responsibility for vaccination points at Islamabad Airport and Motorway toll plazas to Rawalpindi authorities.
The districts established a joint communication system using Google Links and WhatsApp groups for real-time data sharing on migrant children, with particular focus on high-risk border areas.
DC Irfan Memon reaffirmed the commitment to vaccinate every child in the capital, while DC Hassan Waqar Cheema expressed confidence that the coordinated strategy would yield better results in eliminating the disease.
Recent Stories
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi lose two wickets at 77 runs against Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polio Eradication Campaign launched50 seconds ago
-
3 killed, 10 injured in road accidents in Attock59 seconds ago
-
Death sentence awarded to murderer1 minute ago
-
Revenue record, replacement of old land records with new ones begins in AJK1 minute ago
-
Afghanistan visit aimed at security, refugee policy, and regional ties: Aqeel Malik2 minutes ago
-
Exhibition of calligraphy opens11 minutes ago
-
Collective weddings under "Dhee Rani Programme" on 21st April12 minutes ago
-
MQM-P's lawmakers complain of water shortage for in Hyderabad21 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns defamation case against PTI founder till 25th21 minutes ago
-
Embargoed: *Not to be published/telecast/broadcast before April 20* President felicitates Christian ..21 minutes ago
-
Drug trafficker arrested with hashish22 minutes ago
-
IT is backbone that supports routine digital activities: SSUET Chancellor22 minutes ago