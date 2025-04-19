Open Menu

Polio Eradication Campaign Launched

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2025 | 10:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The District authorities of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, officially inaugurated the April 2025 National Polio Immunization Drive during a ceremony at the Deputy Commissioner's Office attended by DC Hassan Waqar Cheema, DC Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, and World Health Organization coordinator Shameela Akbar.

Following the launch, administration officials from both districts held a border coordination meeting to synchronize polio eradication efforts.

Key decisions included transferring responsibility for vaccination points at Islamabad Airport and Motorway toll plazas to Rawalpindi authorities.

The districts established a joint communication system using Google Links and WhatsApp groups for real-time data sharing on migrant children, with particular focus on high-risk border areas.

DC Irfan Memon reaffirmed the commitment to vaccinate every child in the capital, while DC Hassan Waqar Cheema expressed confidence that the coordinated strategy would yield better results in eliminating the disease.

