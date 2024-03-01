Polio eradication campaign launched in Abbottabad district

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The polio eradication campaign is set to take place from March 3 to 7, 2024, in Abbottabad district. The formal inauguration of the campaign was led by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal on Friday, who administered polio drops and vitamin drops to children, marking the commencement of the initiative.

Following the official launch, the DC also convened a meeting to discuss staffing, material provision and security arrangements for the campaign. The District Polio Control Room provided detailed briefings to the Deputy Commissioner regarding the campaign's preparations, encompassing team training, material procurement and other essential aspects.

In preparation for the polio eradication campaign, a total of 1478 mobile teams, 43 transit teams and 105 fixed teams have been assembled.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad underscored the comprehensive measures taken to ensure the success of the campaign, emphasizing the Health Department's responsibility to ensure the vaccination of all children across the district.

Furthermore, the DC directed all relevant departments and revenue magistrates to oversee the deployment of teams and vaccination activities in their respective areas throughout the campaign duration.

He urged the citizens, particularly parents, to collaborate with the teams in administering polio drops and vitamin A drops to the children of age 5 years and below.