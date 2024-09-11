Polio Eradication Campaign Launched In Nowshera Virkan
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 05:40 PM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Naveed Haider announced the start of an anti-polio campaign in Nowshera Virkan on Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of eradicating the deadly disease for the nation's future.
According to AC Office, during a visit to various polio centers, Naveed Haider stated that no negligence will be tolerated in the campaign.
He assessed the performance of different vaccination teams, describing their efforts as satisfactory.
Dr. Muhammad Idris, Deputy District Health Officer highlighted that the early eradication of polio is crucial for the safe and bright future of children.
He urged social welfare organizations and community members to fully support the 5-day campaign to ensure that no child under the age of five misses out on the vaccine.
APP/mud/378
Recent Stories
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police Darbar held at DIKhan police lines6 minutes ago
-
KU symposium Mpox focuses on creating mass awareness6 minutes ago
-
5 injured in tractor trolley accident in Pattoki6 minutes ago
-
DC, DPO inspect MDCAT exam center6 minutes ago
-
Besant hall to host launching ceremony of two books on Sep 226 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Sahiwal for timely completion of PSIP projects7 minutes ago
-
Govt to unveil a comprehensive plan soon to promote football: PM7 minutes ago
-
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms11 minutes ago
-
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region16 minutes ago
-
19 dead, 1,353 injured in Punjab road accidents17 minutes ago
-
Calligraphy, a vital communication method: PU VC17 minutes ago
-
Traffic warden saves man from railway track26 minutes ago