Polio eradication campaign launched in Nowshera Virkan

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Naveed Haider announced the start of an anti-polio campaign in Nowshera Virkan on Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of eradicating the deadly disease for the nation's future.

According to AC Office, during a visit to various polio centers, Naveed Haider stated that no negligence will be tolerated in the campaign.

He assessed the performance of different vaccination teams, describing their efforts as satisfactory.

Dr. Muhammad Idris, Deputy District Health Officer highlighted that the early eradication of polio is crucial for the safe and bright future of children.

He urged social welfare organizations and community members to fully support the 5-day campaign to ensure that no child under the age of five misses out on the vaccine.

