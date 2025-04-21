Polio Eradication Campaign Launched In Sukkur
Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2025 | 05:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The polio eradication campaign has been launched in Sukkur on Monday, with health teams visiting various areas of the city to administer polio drops to children under the age of five. The campaign, which has begun across the country, aims to immunize all eligible children and ensure a polio-free future.
Health department teams have been deployed to different neighborhoods and settlements, working tirelessly to reach every child and provide them with the necessary vaccination. The campaign is not just a medical exercise, but a guarantee for a secure future for generations to come.
The success of this effort relies heavily on the cooperation of citizens, who are urged to support the campaign and ensure that all children are vaccinated.
