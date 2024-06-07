Open Menu

Polio Eradication Campaign Launched In Three Punjab Districts Following Virus Detection

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2024 | 10:56 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) In response to the detection of polio virus positivity in environmental samples, authorities have taken decisive action to launch a comprehensive polio eradication campaign across three districts in Punjab. The affected districts include Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and Muzaffargarh.

According to the Health department on Friday, the campaign will target specific tehsils within these districts. In Bahawalpur, three tehsils will be covered, while Muzaffargarh and Rahim Yar Khan will each see one tehsil commence the campaign.

The campaign scheduled to commence from June 10 to 14, while the campaign aims to administer drops to approximately 900,000 children within the specified areas.

To ensure meticulous planning and execution, a meeting chaired by the head of the Punjab Polio Eradication Program, Khizar Afzal, was convened and the importance of giving special attention to the eradication efforts in Bahawalpur was stressed.

The meeting saw the active participation of Health department officials from the three districts via video link, highlighting the collaborative and concerted efforts to combat polio in the region.

