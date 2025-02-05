Polio Eradication Campaign Starts In Sindh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 01:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) A recent campaign launched by the Sindh government and IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon aims to eradicate polio from the province.
DIG Sukkur Captain (retd) Faisal Abdullah Chachar has issued directives to ensure the security of polio vaccination teams in Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki districts, said a release issued here on Wednesday.
From February 3 to 9, a total of 4,365 police officers and personnel, including lady police and plainclothes officers, will be deployed to provide security for the polio vaccination teams.
The DIG has instructed the SSPs of the three districts to personally supervise the security arrangements and ensure that all teams are protected.
The campaign aims to vaccinate all children under the age of five against polio. The Sindh government has urged parents to cooperate with the vaccination teams and ensure that their children receive the polio drops.
The government's efforts to eradicate polio are crucial in ensuring a safe and healthy future for children in Pakistan.
