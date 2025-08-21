Polio Eradication Campaign: SUKKUR Gets Ready
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 05:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Nadir Shahzad Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting of the District Anti-Polio Committee to review preparations for the upcoming polio campaign. The meeting aimed to ensure a coordinated effort to eradicate polio in the district.
The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that environmental samples from the Maka Pumping Station and Miyani have been testing positive for polio for the last 16 months, requiring serious attention. He stressed that all relevant departments must play their effective role under a joint strategy to combat the disease.
He warned that any discrepancies in data and registration will not be tolerated, and Focal Persons will be held accountable.
He directed officials to expedite the field verification process and report any Union Councils (UCs) facing staff shortages.
DC instructed the police to tighten security arrangements during the campaign and increase patrolling in katcha (riverine) areas. He also directed officials from the education Department to raise awareness about the polio campaign during school morning assemblies and ensure full cooperation with polio teams.
He announced that polio teams showing better performance will be appreciated and recognized at the district level. He urged all institutions to make their coordination more effective to ensure the campaign's success.
Recent Stories
Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..
Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..
MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR
Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme
ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers
DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa
Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..
Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polio Eradication Campaign: SUKKUR Gets Ready4 minutes ago
-
Rs. 1 million fine imposed in NIRM harassment case4 minutes ago
-
IUB issues academic calendar for Year 2025-264 minutes ago
-
UoS students excel in Naat competition4 minutes ago
-
ACE helps old man get back property4 minutes ago
-
Widow to get a lifetime pension after death of a govt employee4 minutes ago
-
SC grants bails to PTI founder in eight cases of May 9, riots4 minutes ago
-
SCCI to host key session on land record transparency initiatives14 minutes ago
-
UNDP expresses deep concern over devastating floods in Pakistan14 minutes ago
-
PHA builds paddle tennis court under 6th Road Flyover14 minutes ago
-
Skill can change destiny of nations: PVTC chairman14 minutes ago
-
Wah Police booked three youths in student abduction case14 minutes ago