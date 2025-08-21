Polio Eradication Campaign: SUKKUR Gets Ready

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Nadir Shahzad Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting of the District Anti-Polio Committee to review preparations for the upcoming polio campaign. The meeting aimed to ensure a coordinated effort to eradicate polio in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that environmental samples from the Maka Pumping Station and Miyani have been testing positive for polio for the last 16 months, requiring serious attention. He stressed that all relevant departments must play their effective role under a joint strategy to combat the disease.

He warned that any discrepancies in data and registration will not be tolerated, and Focal Persons will be held accountable.

He directed officials to expedite the field verification process and report any Union Councils (UCs) facing staff shortages.

DC instructed the police to tighten security arrangements during the campaign and increase patrolling in katcha (riverine) areas. He also directed officials from the education Department to raise awareness about the polio campaign during school morning assemblies and ensure full cooperation with polio teams.

He announced that polio teams showing better performance will be appreciated and recognized at the district level. He urged all institutions to make their coordination more effective to ensure the campaign's success.