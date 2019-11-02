Polio eradication campaign to be launched on Nov 4

Anti-Polio campaign to be launched in District Shaheed Benazirabad from November 4 for which all arrangements have been finalized

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Anti-Polio campaign to be launched in District Shaheed Benazirabad from November 4 for which all arrangements have been finalized.

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar chaired a meeting to finalize arrangements for polio campaign. Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner said that up rooting of polio was a national duty and for that purpose all concerned departments have to perform their duty honestly to eradicate polio so that we can get rid of this deadly disease and protect coming generations from disabilities. Deputy Commissioner said that negligence would not be tolerated during the anti-polio campaign, which would start on November 4. He said that polio cases were appearing in Sindh province which was a matter of concern.

He said that eliminating of polio requires for more work. He said that all the departments, including health department should play their role in making the polio campaign a success. He instructed Union Councils' Medical officers and area in-charges to avoid submitting fake figures of polio campaign and provide immediate information in of refusal of any child so that steps could be taken to administer polio vaccination to these children.

Deputy Commissioner instructed health department to take steps to make the typhoid vaccination campaign successful, which begins November 18. Earlier District Health Officer Dr Moeenuddin Sheikh briefing the meeting said that more tha 361,033 children under the age of five years would be administered polio drops during the anti-polio campaign for which 883 teams have been constituted.

He said that at Union Council level 74 medical officers, 183 area in-charge and other staff have been appointed for polio eradication campaign. He said that in the district, the vaccination campaign against typhoid would be launched from November 18 to November 30 during which 277,990 children from the age of 9 months to 15 years would be vaccinated against typhoid.

He said that for the purpose 245 teams are formed which including 209 outreach, 30 fix and 6 mobile vaccines teams.

He said that this campaign would be held in 17 specific union councils the district. for which besides the preparation of micro-plan, the formation and training of teams has been completed. He added that during the campaign, 1,30,362 students schools of these union councils would also be vaccinated.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Junaid Hameed Samo, Divisional Coordinator WHO Dr Alam Azad, Information Officer Sher Mohammad Jamali, officials of Health Department, Lady Health Workers, Union Councils' Medical Officers and Area Inchargers attended the meeting. Later Deputy Commissioner administered Polio vaccination to children and inaugurated special anti-polio campaign in the district.