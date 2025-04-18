Polio Eradication Campaign To Launch In Tharparkar From April 21
Published April 18, 2025
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) An Anti-polio campaign is set to commence across Tharparkar district from April 21 to April 26, 2025. In an effort to ensure the success of the campaign and raise public awareness about the dangers of polio, the District Health Department, in collaboration with the Tharparkar District Administration organized an awareness walk from civil hospital Mithi.
According to a handout, the walk was led by the Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Abdul Haleem Jagirani, District Health Officer Dr. Lakhraj Sarangani, Additional DHO Dr. Bharat Kumar Soni, MS civil hospital Mithi Dr. Harish Jagani and PPHI District Monitoring Officer Dr. Hiranand along with other officials.
A large number of health workers, PPHI representatives, doctors, paramedical staff and civil society members participated in the walk.
Speaking at the conclusion of the rally, the Deputy Commissioner and other speakers emphasized that failing to recognize polio as a serious disease was a grave mistake, as it can cause lifelong disability in children, making them dependent on their parents for the rest of their lives.
They stressed that the only way to prevent polio was through vaccination, and urged all citizens, especially parents to cooperate fully with polio teams to ensure the campaign's success.
On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner and other officials administered polio drops to children at civil hospital Mithi, officially inaugurating both the anti-polio drive and the global immunization week campaign titled “Saving Lives Through Vaccination is Possible for Humanity,” which will run from April 24 to April 30, 2025.
Later, the DC convened a meeting at his office with health officials to review the arrangements for the campaign.
