Polio eradication campaign to run from May 26 to June 1 in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) A meeting regarding preparations for the polio eradication campaign in District Khairpur will be held on May 23 at 3 pm in the Sachal Sarmast Hall of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office Khairpur.

The meeting will be chaired by DC Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo.

The campaign is scheduled to run from May 26 to June 1, 2025, aiming to immunize children against the poliovirus. The meeting will discuss preparations and strategies to ensure the campaign's success.