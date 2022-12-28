Polio Eradication Committee meeting

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee regarding the campaign was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Shah Rukh Niazi.

CO Health Authority Dr Muhammed Khalid, DHO Dr Muhammed Tariq, representative of World Health Organization Dr Aqib, Saman Bhatti and other officers participated in the meeting.

The deputy commissioner was briefed that a five-day drive of 2023 would start from January 16 to 20. During the campaign, 365,198 children under five years of age will be given polio vaccine with vitamin-A drops.

A total of 1,173 mobile teams, 81 fixed and 38 transit teams have been formed to make the campaign successful.

The deputy commissioner issued orders to ensure foolproof security of teamsduring the campaign.