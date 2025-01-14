Polio Eradication Committee Meeting Held In Matiari
Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2025 | 03:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) A meeting of the district polio eradication committee was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh at Latif Hall of Deputy Commissioner Office.
The meeting reviewed the preparations for the upcoming national polio eradication campaign, scheduled to take place from February 3 to February 9, 2025.
The meeting was attended by SSP Matiari Faisal Bashir Memon, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor Ahmed Khahro, DHO Pir Ghulam Hussain, Assistant Commissioners of Matiari, Hala and Saeedabad along with officials from the health, police, education, local government and population welfare departments, among others.
It was informed during the meeting that a target has been set to vaccinate 181,792 children during the campaign, and to achieve this, 41 union council medical officers, 124 area incharges, 545 mobile teams, 29 transit teams and 49 fixed sites had been established.
The deputy commissioner urged all officials to utilize their full potential to ensure the campaign's success, and no child should be left unvaccinated so that the district of Matiari could be made polio-free.
Recent Stories
MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Kuwait
18% sales tax applicable on local cotton and thread and imported cotton and thre ..
Registrations for ‘One Million Prompters’ initiative open
WGS launches knowledge partnerships with ShineWing, K2 Ntelligence Ventures
HBL PSL 10: Several big names from cricketing world left out of draft
UAE, Uruguay to join forces in clean energy, climate action
UAE President, New Zealand Prime Minister witness signing of Comprehensive Econo ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025
Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, Tsunami warning issued
Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finland diplomatic ties
EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorcyclist killed in road accident1 minute ago
-
Police arrest four outlaws, recover illegal weapons1 minute ago
-
Second convoy of essential supplies dispatched from Tall to Parachinar1 minute ago
-
Effective steps being taken to facilitate citizens: Gohar Ali1 minute ago
-
Financially struggling KP TMAs get grants1 minute ago
-
Police bust dacoit, street criminal gang; arrest three1 minute ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for successful operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa2 minutes ago
-
Transfers, postings in School Education Department2 minutes ago
-
Special Force recruitment starts to secure Parachinar Road2 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication committee meeting held in Matiari2 minutes ago
-
Agricultural University hosts day-long awareness session on Project, Idea Presentation2 minutes ago
-
Five bills laid in NA, referred to concerned committees2 minutes ago