Polio eradication committee meeting held in Matiari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) A meeting of the district polio eradication committee was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh at Latif Hall of Deputy Commissioner Office.

The meeting reviewed the preparations for the upcoming national polio eradication campaign, scheduled to take place from February 3 to February 9, 2025.

The meeting was attended by SSP Matiari Faisal Bashir Memon, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor Ahmed Khahro, DHO Pir Ghulam Hussain, Assistant Commissioners of Matiari, Hala and Saeedabad along with officials from the health, police, education, local government and population welfare departments, among others.

It was informed during the meeting that a target has been set to vaccinate 181,792 children during the campaign, and to achieve this, 41 union council medical officers, 124 area incharges, 545 mobile teams, 29 transit teams and 49 fixed sites had been established.

The deputy commissioner urged all officials to utilize their full potential to ensure the campaign's success, and no child should be left unvaccinated so that the district of Matiari could be made polio-free.