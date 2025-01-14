Polio eradication committee reviews preparations for Febr 3-9 campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) A meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abideen Memon was held at Shehbaz Hall to review preparations for the National Immunization Days (NIDs) scheduled from February 3 to 9, 2025. The district health office briefed the meeting about the arrangements, highlighted the current status and shared statistics.

While addressing the participants, the deputy commissioner underscored the importance of the national polio campaign, noting that coordinated efforts among polio-affected countries were essential to completely eradicate the disease. He stated that the upcoming February 3-9 drive will be the first campaign of 2025, with a special focus on vaccinating newborns, accessible children and those displaced due to encroachments to ensure no child was left unvaccinated.

He directed all relevant departments to cooperate with polio teams and ensure the effective execution of the campaign across all schools. The district health office was directed to keep the polio scorecard updated and provide all necessary facilities to the vaccination teams.

The meeting was attended by SSP Hyderabad Dr. Farukh Ali Linjar, Additional Commissioner-I Abdul Khaliq Baloch, District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jafar and representatives of other departments.

The deputy commissioner underscored the need for a coordinated strategy to achieve the national target of eradicating polio at the earliest.