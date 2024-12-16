Polio Eradication Drive Begins In AJK
Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 01:20 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Dec, 2024) The 5-day integrated polio eradication drive commenced across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday, which
will be continued till December 20 without any break, official sources have said.
AJK State Health Department sources told APP on Monday that at least 7,42,500 children under five years of age are targeted to be administered the polio vaccine in all 10 districts of the liberated territory, as announced by the state health authorities.
Highlighting the salient features of the drive, the sources said that only in AJK’s metropolis, Muzaffarabad, were over 130,000 children up to five years old targeted to be administered the Polio vaccines during the drive.
At least 3995 mobile teams of para-medical staff will be constituted to visit door to door to administer the polio vaccine drops during the campaign across the liberated territory - where a total of 448 fixed centers at local governments' hospitals and subordinate health facilities, will be established by the State Polio Eradication Committee of the AJK State Health Services Department with the coordination of the World Health Organization (WHO), the sources revealed.
The total staff participating in the AJK-wide national drive included mobile teams comprising over 5000 workers for visiting door to door to immunize the children of and under 5 years of age with the polio vaccine drops during the campaign, the sources underlined.
The fixed centers would be set up at the state-run hospitals, basic health units, rural health centers as well as various other spots to vaccinate the children with the anti-polio drops, the sources elaborated.
A total of 169 transit points would be set up for conducting the drive drive under the supervision of the concerned area in charge, the sources said.
The state health department’s Polio Eradication Committee had made adequate arrangement to executive the polio-eradication campaign in a befitting manner, the sources said, adding that a total of 844 area in charge would supervise the drive at union council’s level across AJK in 35 tehsils and besides a total of 245 Union Council throughout AJK State.
A central polio control room has been set up in the office of the Provincial Program Manager in AJK State’s metropolis of Muzaffarabad to monitor the drive and receive any complaints.
In lake-side district of Mirpur, at least 76,656 children under 05 years of age will be administered the polio vaccine.
Deputy Commissioner Mirpur, Yasir Riaz Chaudhry inaugurated the campaign administrating anti-polio drops for the children under five years of age at a special camp set up at the District Health Office.
District Health Officer, Dr. Fida Hussain informed the ceremony on this occasion that in the district, over 431 mobile teams of paramedics in all 51 zones would visit door to door besides serving at the 41 fixed centers and the 14 transit points to administer the polio vaccine drops to children under five years.
Earlier, chairing a meeting held here to give the final touches to the arrangements for the scheduled national polio eradication drive in this district, the DHO advised the parents to fully cooperate the mobile teams of paramedics by getting their children administered with the polio vaccine by the mobile paramedical staff teams.
It may be added that the state health authorities claimed that there had been no any case of polio disease to any child detected in any part of Azad Jammu & Kashmir during over last 24 years.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter
Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Young man dies while filming TikTok at Changla Gali Kashmir Point2 minutes ago
-
One killed another injured in bike trolley collision2 minutes ago
-
DC assures cooperation to Miangan Colony's delegation2 minutes ago
-
Ministry introduces installment plan for Hajj 2025 expenses2 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication drive begins in AJK2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police conducts grand search operation in Saddar zone3 minutes ago
-
APS tragedy strengthened nation’s resolve against terrorism: Danyal12 minutes ago
-
KDA starts repairing swings in parks12 minutes ago
-
10 injured as school bus overturns in Arifwala13 minutes ago
-
Police eradication drive starts in Larkana division22 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 77,300 cusecs water22 minutes ago
-
Nation pays tribute to APS martyrs on anniversary of tragic attack32 minutes ago