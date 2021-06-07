Like various other districts in the country, 05-day national polio-eradication campaign had been launched in two major districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including Mirpur and Muzaffarabad on Monday which would be continued till June 11

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Like various other districts in the country, 05-day national polio-eradication campaign had been launched in two major districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including Mirpur and Muzaffarabad on Monday which would be continued till June 11.

In the lake districts of Mirpur, the State Health Authorities have set the target of administrating the anti-polio drops to a total of 63,741 children of under five years age.

Talking to APP here, the State Health Services spokesman underlined that no case of polio disease had emerged anywhere in AJK for last two decades.

"The Mirpur district has been divided into 28 zones with the induction of the one supervisor in each zone to implement the drive," he said and added that one Ward Incharge would supervise the campaign in the determined area falling in each Union Council in the district.

A total of 70 Union Councils / Ward Incharges will look after the campaign in all 70 union councils of the district.

Elaborating the district-wise anti-polio drive, Dr Fida Hussain said that a total of 286 mobile teams of paramedical staff involving over 450 para-medical workers had been constituted while 33 fixed centers and 14 transit points have been set up in the district to immunize the children with the anti-polio vaccine.

The mobile teams, he said, would visit door to door by strictly acting upon the already devised SOPs in view of the still prevailing but controlled COVID-19 in the state, to administer anti-polio drops to children under five years of age.

He said that Catch up teams would remain alert to administer the polio drops on the fourth and fifth days.

The State Health Services Department has invited the parents to cooperate the visiting mobile paramedic teams to make the national anti-polio campaign complete success.

In AJK's capital district of Muzaffarabad, the target of 110,137 children up to five years of age was set to be administered the anti-Polio vaccines and Vitamin-drops and for this purpose 438 mobile teams have been constituted and 63 fixed sites have been set up by the State Polio Eradication Committee.

A total of 31 zones have been demarcated for conducting door to door drive under the supervision of 114 area in charges, the spokesman said.

The state health department's Polio Eradication Committee have made adequate arrangement to execute the polio-eradication campaign in a befitting manner.

Devised SOPs to avert any harm of the pandemic, especially fastening mask and using sanitizer will be strictly implemented by both mobile teams para-medical teams and the parents during the five-day nation-wide campaign.

The parents have further been advised to fully cooperate with the mobile teams by getting their children administered with the polio-vaccine by the mobile paramedical staff teams besides at the transit points for the kids travelling with their parents during the campaign.

The fixed centers have been set up at the state-run hospitals, basic health units, rural health centers as well as various other spots to vaccinate the children with the anti-polio drops.