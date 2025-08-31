Polio Eradication Drive Begins in Tando Adam from September 1

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Hunain Tariq Shahani has announced that a week-long anti-polio campaign will commence in Tando Adam on September 1 (Monday) and continue until September 7.

He said polio is a crippling disease and the Sindh government is making all-out efforts for its eradication.

Special health teams have been constituted for both urban and rural areas of Tando Adam, while revenue department staff will also assist them. These teams will go door-to-door to administer polio drops to children under 5.

The Assistant Commissioner urged parents to ensure their children receive the drops to protect them from life-long disability, adding that cooperation with polio teams was a national responsibility.

He warned that strict action would be taken against any officials found negligent during the campaign.

APP/nsm