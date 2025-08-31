Polio Eradication Drive Begins In Tando Adam From September 1
Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2025 | 08:40 PM
SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Hunain Tariq Shahani has announced that a week-long anti-polio campaign will commence in Tando Adam on September 1 (Monday) and continue until September 7.
He said polio is a crippling disease and the Sindh government is making all-out efforts for its eradication.
Special health teams have been constituted for both urban and rural areas of Tando Adam, while revenue department staff will also assist them. These teams will go door-to-door to administer polio drops to children under 5.
The Assistant Commissioner urged parents to ensure their children receive the drops to protect them from life-long disability, adding that cooperation with polio teams was a national responsibility.
He warned that strict action would be taken against any officials found negligent during the campaign.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polio Eradication Drive Begins in Tando Adam from September 13 minutes ago
-
Punjab to continue flood relief operations until complete rehabilitation: Marriyum Aurangzeb13 minutes ago
-
Balochistan on high alert: relief operations accelerated as flood risk increases13 minutes ago
-
Two thieves nabbed in separate Police operations13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Armenia agree to establish bilateral diplomatic relations23 minutes ago
-
PTA Chairman meets ITU Director at GSR-25 in Riyadh33 minutes ago
-
CDA begins monthly cleaning of water tanks, filtration plants in Islamabad33 minutes ago
-
Ahmed Idrees Chohan for ensuring auction of 5G spectrum in Pakistan33 minutes ago
-
Pattoki AC dies due to ruptured cerebral artery43 minutes ago
-
Govt announces closure of Utility Stores Corporation43 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad chairs meeting to review flood situation43 minutes ago
-
WCLA conducts survey of old, dilapidated buildings1 hour ago