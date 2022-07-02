Polio eradication drive concludes in Tank

TANK, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) ::The anti-polio campaign, which started in the entire district including former Frontier Region on June 27, has concluded successfully.

The five-day drive was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Hameed Ullah Khattak, District Health Officer Dr Sher Khan and polio officials amid stringent security provided by Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps South and police.

The mobile teams and the health authorities visited door-to-door to administer anti-polio drops to children under five years of age.

Deputy Commissioner Hameed Ullah Khattak said that special measures were being taken to make Tank polio-free so that all could work together for a better future.

He further emphasised that the role of health officials, polio teams and law enforcement agencies including Pakistan Army, FC South, district and police administration were very important and commendable.