Polio Eradication Drive Continues In AJK

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 09:49 PM

Polio Eradication drive continues in AJK

Five day national polio-eradication campaign launched in Azad Jammu & Kashmir's two major districts including Mirpur and Muzaffarabad, continued the second consecutive day on Tuesday

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Five day national polio-eradication campaign launched in Azad Jammu & Kashmir's two major districts including Mirpur and Muzaffarabad, continued the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The State Health authorities said that the campaign will continue till June 11, without any break.

Mobile teams of the State Health Authorities visited door to door to administer polio vaccine drops as the authorities have set the target of administrating of the polio vaccine drops to a total of 63741 children under five years of age during the 5-day campaign.

The drive commenced simultaneously in AJK's two major district by the AJK Health Department with the collaboration of the World Health Organization (WHO), the State Health Services spokesperson told APP while unveiling the salient features of the immunization campaign against polio in the two districts.

The health authorities underlined that no case of polio disease emerged anywhere in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) for last two decades.

