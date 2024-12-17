Polio Eradication Drive Continues Smoothly In Tank
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 02:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The polio eradication campaign in Tank district continues peacefully and smoothly amid elaborate security arrangements here on Tuesday.
According to Tank police spokesman foolproof security arrangements had been made to ensure the safety of the polio teams, with personnel from the police, FC, and other departments deployed for the campaign.
District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan said that stringent security measures had been put in place, with all polio teams working under police security in the field.
The DPO stated that barricades have been set up on all internal and external roads of the district for thorough checks, while police mobiles, foot patrols, and special patrols were being conducted in the area.
SP Investigation Tank Haji Nasir Khan, along with all SDPOs and SHOs, visited the BHUs early in the morning and briefed security personnel in detail.
The police officers were specifically instructed to remain vigilant during their duty and to keep a close eye on any suspicious activity.
