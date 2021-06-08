UrduPoint.com
Polio Eradication Drive In Full Swing

Tue 08th June 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The five-day anti-polio campaign, which began in all tehsils and towns of the district entered into its 2nd day on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer(EDO)Health Dr Faiza Kanwal informed that the immunization campaign was in full swing.

Under the ongoing vigorous drive, the CEO told APP that 2964 polio teams,663 area in charges, 240 medical officers, and allied hospitals, and tehsil headquarter hospitals are fully participating in the drive.

During the campaign, she said, over 300,000 children have so far administered the polio vaccine while the set target to cover 718,000 children of the campaign would be achieved till June 11.

Dr Faiza said that polio drops are also being administered at 129 city transit points in order to ensure that all children should be immunized below five years of age.

The CEO said that Standard operating procedure(SOPs)regarding COVID-19 are also being followed to ensure the safety of polio teams./395

