Polio Eradication Drive In KP From Feb 3 Amid Stern Security: Advisor

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The year's first polio eradication campaign is set to commence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on February 3, with 40,000 teams formed to administer vaccinations to children across the province.

Comprehensive security arrangements have been made, with 50,000 police personnel deployed to ensure the safety of the anti-polio teams.

Official sources said on Friday that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Advisor, Ihtesham Ali, has inaugurated the campaign.

While officially launching the anti-polio campaign, Ihtesham Ali said that the campaign will begin on February 3 and aims to vaccinate 6.5 million children against polio in the province.

The health advisor acknowledged that security concerns often hinder polio eradication efforts in certain areas.

To address this issue, 50,000 police officers have been deployed across the province for the first polio campaign of the year.

He further emphasized that necessary measures have been taken to ensure the campaign’s effectiveness, including extending efforts to Upper and Lower Kurram. District Health Officers (DHOs) have also been summoned to contribute to the success of the drive.

Additionally, he mentioned that steps are being taken to improve the availability of medicines in hospitals and resolve the issue of ICU bed shortages across the province. He also issued a strong statement against corruption, asserting that it will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

