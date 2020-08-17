UrduPoint.com
Polio Eradication Drive Kicks Off In Balochistan, AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

Polio eradication drive kicks off in Balochistan, AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The sub-national polio eradication campaign begins in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday to vaccinate children under the age of five years.

According to an official of Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme, total 130 districts are being covered across the country to vaccinate 34 million children as the campaign has already started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh, a private tv channel reported.

He said that in order to build immunity amongst susceptible children, vaccinators will also administer Vitamin A supplements to children who are between 6-59 months of age.

More Stories From Pakistan

