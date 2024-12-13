Polio Eradication Drive Kicks Off In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem launched a five-day polio eradication campaign at Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital by administering drops to children on Friday.
According to a press release issued here, CEO Health Authority Dr. Asad Aslam, Medical Superintendent Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital Dr Mushtaq Bashir Akif and representatives of the WHO were also present. The CEO briefed the DC on arrangements for the drive. During the campaign, polio drops will be administered to 792,266 children under the age of five, for which a total of 3,331 polio teams would perform duties.
Speaking to the media, the DC said that making the country polio-free is a priority of the government and the purpose of repeating the campaign is to completely eliminate the virus.
Parents should ensure that their children under the age of five get polio drops and cooperate with polio teams visiting their homes, he added.
The DC said that the microplan should be implemented responsibly and past experiences should be kept in mind. "Double monitoring of the campaign will be ensured and there is no room for negligence or carelessness in this regard," he maintained.
Muhammad Waseem ordered making sure the presence of teams at fixed points including bus stops, railway stations, parks, and motorway interchanges and also emphasized the need to ensure the safety of polio teams.
Later, he also reviewed the ongoing renovation of Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital and issued necessary instructions.
