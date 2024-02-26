Polio eradication drive kicks off in Sindh

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A massive anti-polio campaign has been launched in Mirpurkhas district and the rest of Sindh province on Monday, aiming to vaccinate millions of children under the age of five.

According to DC Office Mirpurkhas, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rasheed Masood Khan said that the campaign would run until March 2, with the help of 1097 mobile teams, 97 fixed teams, 53 transit teams and lady health workers who would visit every household to administer polio drops.

He further said that vitamin A drops would be given to the children along with the polio vaccine.

DC urged the parents to cooperate with the health workers and ensure that their children are immunized against the crippling disease.

