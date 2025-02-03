Polio eradication drive launched in Khanewal, Muzaffargarh

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) A five-day polio eradication campaign commenced under the supervision

of the district administrations in Khanewal and Muzaffargarh on Monday.

Health teams are administering polio drops to children at homes, transport hubs,

and transit points to ensure maximum coverage.

In Khanewal, over 2,552 teams are participating in the drive, visiting houses and public

places.

Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman inspected the campaign.

In Muzaffargarh, Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon inaugurated the

campaign and emphasized the commitment to eradicate polio, highlighting the crucial

role of public awareness.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Zafar Abbas stated that about 848,606 children would

be vaccinated during the campaign, with 3,693 teams and 8,059 personnel deployed

in the district.