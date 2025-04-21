Polio Eradication Drive Starts Across KP
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) A large-scale polio eradication campaign has been launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Polio Emergency Centre informed on Monday.
As per the details shared by the Center, a total of 35,500 teams have been formed to carry out the campaign, with strict security arrangements in place.
Approximately 50,000 security personnel have been deployed to ensure the safety of health workers and smooth execution of the campaign.
The five-day campaign will be conducted across all 36 districts of the province, while in Peshawar and Khyber districts, it will continue for seven days.
The campaign aims at immunizing approximately 6.53 million children against the crippling disease.
Significantly, the polio campaign is also being held in Upper and Lower South Waziristan after a gap of two years, marking an important step in reaching previously inaccessible areas.
Authorities emphasize the importance of cooperation from the public to ensure every child receives the polio drops.
