Polio Eradication Drive Successfully Concludes In AJK

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 01:00 PM

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Sep, 2025) In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the five-day national anti-polio drive successively concluded on Thursday.

Over 7.42 lack children of under 5 years of age across the liberated territory were targeted to be immunized with the polio vaccine during the campaign.

In AJK's metropolis - Muzaffarabad, the target of 1,24,249 children up to five year age was set administered Polio vaccine drops during the nation-wide drive, the State Health Department sources told APP here on Friday.

For this purpose over 450 mobile teams were constituted and required number of fixed and transit points were set up by Polio Eradication Committee with the coordination and assistance of the World Health Organization,(WHO).

The state health department's Polio Eradication Committee had made adequate arrangement to executive the polio-eradication campaign in a befitting manner. The integrated campaign started on September 1st, which lasted for five days without any break.

It may be added that the state health authorities asserted that there had been no any case of polio disease to any child detected in any part of Azad Jammu & Kashmir during last 25 years.

APP/ahr/378

