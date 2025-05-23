Polio eradication drive to be launched from 26th

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) A five-day anti-polio campaign was launched in Sargodha district on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem inaugurated the drive by administering polio drops to children at Government Dr Faisal Masood Hospital on Friday. The campaign will officially start from May 26 and run up to May 30, aiming to immunize children across the district against the crippling disease.

The event was attended by District Health Officer Dr. Muhammad Shehzad, MS Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital Dr. Mushtaq Bashir, health officials, representatives from the World Health Organization, parents, and local dignitaries.

The DC stressed the vital role of parental cooperation in eradicating polio. “The early inauguration aims to raise awareness among parents in time, ensuring maximum participation,” he said.

The campaign sets a target of administering polio drops to 709,266 children under the age of five across Sargodha’s seven tehsils: Sargodha, Sillanwali, Sahiwal, Shahpur, Kot Momin, Bhalwal, and Bhera.

To achieve this, 3,036 teams were deployed, including 2,066 mobile teams, 612 fixed teams, and 358 transit teams. Supervision would be handled by 206 area in-charges, 89 UC MOs, and 169 supervisors to ensure transparency and effectiveness.

The DC affirmed that all resources are being utilized under the directives of the Punjab government and the Health Department to ensure the complete eradication of polio. “Polio is a dangerous virus that could cause lifelong disability,” he warned. “Only through our collective efforts could we make Sargodha polio-free.”

He appealed to parents not to miss this opportunity and ensure that every child under five receives the vaccine. “This campaign is not just the responsibility of the health department it is a duty for every parent and every citizen,” he added.

Later, the DC also visited the Rehmat-ul-Lil-Alameen revamping block at the Government Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital. He toured various wards, reviewed the medical services provided, and interacted with patients and attendants to hear their concerns. He directed relevant officials to take prompt action to resolve their issues.

The hospital administration briefed the DC on the facilities, staff availability, and treatment systems in the new block. The DC reiterated his commitment to improving healthcare services and ensuring every patient receives the best possible care.