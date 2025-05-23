Polio Eradication Drive To Be Launched From 26th
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) A five-day anti-polio campaign was launched in Sargodha district on Friday.
Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem inaugurated the drive by administering polio drops to children at Government Dr Faisal Masood Hospital on Friday. The campaign will officially start from May 26 and run up to May 30, aiming to immunize children across the district against the crippling disease.
The event was attended by District Health Officer Dr. Muhammad Shehzad, MS Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital Dr. Mushtaq Bashir, health officials, representatives from the World Health Organization, parents, and local dignitaries.
The DC stressed the vital role of parental cooperation in eradicating polio. “The early inauguration aims to raise awareness among parents in time, ensuring maximum participation,” he said.
The campaign sets a target of administering polio drops to 709,266 children under the age of five across Sargodha’s seven tehsils: Sargodha, Sillanwali, Sahiwal, Shahpur, Kot Momin, Bhalwal, and Bhera.
To achieve this, 3,036 teams were deployed, including 2,066 mobile teams, 612 fixed teams, and 358 transit teams. Supervision would be handled by 206 area in-charges, 89 UC MOs, and 169 supervisors to ensure transparency and effectiveness.
The DC affirmed that all resources are being utilized under the directives of the Punjab government and the Health Department to ensure the complete eradication of polio. “Polio is a dangerous virus that could cause lifelong disability,” he warned. “Only through our collective efforts could we make Sargodha polio-free.”
He appealed to parents not to miss this opportunity and ensure that every child under five receives the vaccine. “This campaign is not just the responsibility of the health department it is a duty for every parent and every citizen,” he added.
Later, the DC also visited the Rehmat-ul-Lil-Alameen revamping block at the Government Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital. He toured various wards, reviewed the medical services provided, and interacted with patients and attendants to hear their concerns. He directed relevant officials to take prompt action to resolve their issues.
The hospital administration briefed the DC on the facilities, staff availability, and treatment systems in the new block. The DC reiterated his commitment to improving healthcare services and ensuring every patient receives the best possible care.
Recent Stories
Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..
ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2
NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers
Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..
Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme
PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh
Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak
RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Convocation ceremony of 54th PN staff course held at Pakistan navy war college6 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication drive to be launched from 26th6 minutes ago
-
One dies, two injured in mosque wall collapse6 minutes ago
-
DC Dera vows zero tolerance for negligence in anti-polio campaign16 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 5 smugglers with over 49 kg of drugs worth Rs 9 mln16 minutes ago
-
Irrigation department announces canal closure schedule16 minutes ago
-
Hospital waste management training held26 minutes ago
-
NCRC finalize s curriculum for undergraduate, graduate programs in business administration36 minutes ago
-
Shorkot’s residents hold protest against power loadshedding36 minutes ago
-
SP Balakot reviews tourist facilitation, security measures in Circle Paras36 minutes ago
-
Darri Town Chairman handed over new bikes to SSP for police patrolling36 minutes ago
-
Shaheen Club wins first 'Aman Football Tournament' in Tank36 minutes ago