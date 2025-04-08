Open Menu

Polio Eradication Drive To Begin On Apr 21

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 01:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A five-day polio eradication campaign is set to be launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from April 21.

The campaign aims at administering polio drops to over 6 million children across the province.

According to the provincial health department on Tuesday, more than 800,000 children in the capital city of Peshawar will receive the polio vaccine.

For the purpose, over 30,000 teams have been formed to carry out the campaign, while 50,000 police personnel will be deployed to ensure security during the drive.

Health officials confirmed that one case of polio has been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far this year, underscoring the importance of continued vaccination efforts.

