Polio Eradication Efforts Gain Momentum In Gujranwala
Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 10:35 PM
GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Commissioner Gujranwala Naveed Haider Shirazi on Thursday mentioned that over 3 million children (30 lakh, 79 thousand, 472) in seven districts of Gujranwala, Gujarat division, have received polio vaccines. He expressed his views while having a meeting with a delegation of World Health Organization led by Director of Polio Dr. Hamid Jafari, at his office on Thursday.
He on this occasion, informed that in the first three days of campaign, 94.35 percent of children have been vaccinated against polio.
He further highlighted that the Punjab government's instructions have led to effective micro-planning in all districts, with hopes for future digitization.
Commissioner Shirazi also emphasized the importance of teamwork between administration and health departments in achieving this success.
During the meeting, the World Health Organization delegation praised Gujranwala division's efforts, categorizing it as a low-risk area for polio.
