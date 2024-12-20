Polio eradication efforts in country hinge on community support: Sindh Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Spokesperson for Emergency Operations Center in Sindh Shumaila Rasool Friday emphasized the need for stringent penalties and laws against parents who refuse to administer polio drops to their children and appealed to parents to cooperate with health authorities to eradicate the debilitating disease.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, Shumaila Rasool emphasized urged parents to join hands with health authorities to ensure a polio-free Pakistan, stressing that collective efforts are necessary to combat the debilitating disease.

By administering polio drops to their children, parents can play a pivotal role in safeguarding their health and well-being, ultimately contributing to a polio-free future for generations to come, she added.

Shumaila Rasool also expressed her serious concern over the persistent refusal of some parents to administer polio drops to their children, adding, despite the government's concerted efforts to eradicate the disease, parental refusal remains a significant obstacle.

Rasool emphasized that the government is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to eliminate polio, including conducting regular vaccination campaigns, mobilizing community leaders and providing education on the importance of

immunization.

However, she lamented that a stubborn minority of parents continue to resist vaccination efforts, thereby putting their children and others at risk of contracting the debilitating disease.

Responding a query, Shumaila Rasool revealed that approximately 100,000 parents in Sindh have refused to administer polio drops to their children, citing that they had already vaccinated them in previous campaigns.

She made a fervent appeal to parents in Sindh to cooperate with polio vaccination drives, emphasizing that administering polio drops to children under the age of 5 is crucial for their health and well-being.

She reassured parents that the polio vaccine is safe and harmless.

Rasool stressed that every polio drive offers a critical opportunity to protect children from the debilitating disease and that parents' cooperation is essential to achieving the goal of a polio-free Sindh.

Responding to another query, She highlighted that the polio vaccine being administered in Pakistan is the same one that has successfully eradicated the disease in numerous other countries.

She emphasized the importance of continued media campaigns to educate the public about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, dispelling misconceptions and promoting widespread acceptance.