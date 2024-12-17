Polio eradication efforts in full swing: ADC

Lower Dir, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (DC), General Bashir Khan conducted a thorough inspection to ensure the success of the polio eradication campaign on Tuesday of the initiative in Tehsil Taimargarh Union Council.

According to DC office, the campaign, launched on the public agenda of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and under the instructions of DC, Dir Payan Muhammad Arif Khan, aims to administer vital polio drops to every child in the region.

During his visit, Bashir Khan reviewed the police morning assembly, comprised 21 police teams, one fax team, one transit women's team, five area in-charges and a security team.

He emphasized the importance of strict vigilance to guarantee the success of the campaign, inspecting the presence of security personnel, police registers, and police materials.

He issued strict instructions to the police, underscoring the need for a coordinated effort to ensure that no child misses out on the crucial vaccination.

This initiative is part of a larger effort to eradicate polio in Pakistan, where the virus still poses a significant threat, particularly in areas with low vaccination rates.

As the polio eradication campaign continues in Tehsil Taimargarh, the government's commitment to ensuring the health and well-being of its citizens remains a top priority. With the support of local authorities and the community, Pakistan is one step closer to achieving its goal of a polio-free future.