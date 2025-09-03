Polio eradication efforts take final stage in Mirpurkhas Division

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Faisal Ahmed Uqaili, has emphasized that eradicating polio is a top priority

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Faisal Ahmed Uqaili, has emphasized that eradicating polio is a top priority.

During a review of the anti-polio campaign in several villages, including Fawad Bhurgari and Haji Dodo Rind, on Wednesday, Uqaili stressed that the entire administration is working tirelessly to ensure the campaign's success.

He urged polio workers to carry out their duties with a sense of humanitarian responsibility, highlighting the importance of vaccinating children under five against the disease.

According to District Focal Person for the Polio Program, Dr. Vijay Kumar, the campaign aims to vaccinate 284,044 children across the district. To achieve this goal, 817 mobile teams, 41 transit points, 44 fixed points, and 181 area in-charges have been deployed.

Uqaili was briefed on the campaign's progress during his visit, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Umerkot Naveedur Rehman Larak and Assistant Commissioner Pithoro/Samaro Sanjay Kumar.

During his visit, Uqaili also inspected the Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Araro Bhurgari, which operates under the supervision of PPHI. He expressed concern over the dilapidated condition of the building, shortage of medicines, lack of electricity, and insufficient staff.

Uqaili directed the Deputy Commissioner to submit a detailed report on these issues, which would be raised with the higher authorities of PPHI.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Naveedur Rehman Larak also instructed Assistant Commissioner Samaro Sanjay Kumar to prepare a comprehensive report on the problems faced by the BHU in Araro Bhurgari.

APP/hms/378