Open Menu

Polio Eradication Efforts Take Final Stage In Mirpurkhas Division

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 10:21 PM

Polio eradication efforts take final stage in Mirpurkhas Division

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Faisal Ahmed Uqaili, has emphasized that eradicating polio is a top priority

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Faisal Ahmed Uqaili, has emphasized that eradicating polio is a top priority.

During a review of the anti-polio campaign in several villages, including Fawad Bhurgari and Haji Dodo Rind, on Wednesday, Uqaili stressed that the entire administration is working tirelessly to ensure the campaign's success.

He urged polio workers to carry out their duties with a sense of humanitarian responsibility, highlighting the importance of vaccinating children under five against the disease.

According to District Focal Person for the Polio Program, Dr. Vijay Kumar, the campaign aims to vaccinate 284,044 children across the district. To achieve this goal, 817 mobile teams, 41 transit points, 44 fixed points, and 181 area in-charges have been deployed.

Uqaili was briefed on the campaign's progress during his visit, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Umerkot Naveedur Rehman Larak and Assistant Commissioner Pithoro/Samaro Sanjay Kumar.

During his visit, Uqaili also inspected the Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Araro Bhurgari, which operates under the supervision of PPHI. He expressed concern over the dilapidated condition of the building, shortage of medicines, lack of electricity, and insufficient staff.

Uqaili directed the Deputy Commissioner to submit a detailed report on these issues, which would be raised with the higher authorities of PPHI.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Naveedur Rehman Larak also instructed Assistant Commissioner Samaro Sanjay Kumar to prepare a comprehensive report on the problems faced by the BHU in Araro Bhurgari.

APP/hms/378

Recent Stories

95% people shifted to safer places in Vehari as fl ..

95% people shifted to safer places in Vehari as flood surges in Sutlej

5 minutes ago
 “HPV” vaccine campaign to begin in Sindh from ..

“HPV” vaccine campaign to begin in Sindh from Sept 15 to vaccinate 4.1 mln g ..

5 minutes ago
 Promoting good governance and ensuring merit stand ..

Promoting good governance and ensuring merit stand atop priorities of AJK Govt. ..

5 minutes ago
 Police rescue 337,826 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 337,826 people amid flood emergency

9 minutes ago
 Eid Milad to be celebrated at official level with ..

Eid Milad to be celebrated at official level with full reverence: Commissioner R ..

9 minutes ago
 High level Turkish delegation calls on Air Chief M ..

High level Turkish delegation calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

9 minutes ago
Fodder, water supplies to relief camps being ensur ..

Fodder, water supplies to relief camps being ensured for cattle heads

9 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi dealt with 1,409 traffic ac ..

Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi dealt with 1,409 traffic accidents in August, assisted 1, ..

9 minutes ago
 CS reviews progress on governance targets in educa ..

CS reviews progress on governance targets in education, social welfare sectors

13 minutes ago
 NDMA dispatches 105 tons of relief aid to quake-hi ..

NDMA dispatches 105 tons of relief aid to quake-hit Afghanistan

13 minutes ago
 Annual Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) gathering held at AGPR ..

Annual Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) gathering held at AGPR Lahore

13 minutes ago
 FBR proceeds against officers involved in regulari ..

FBR proceeds against officers involved in regularization of smuggled vehicles

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan