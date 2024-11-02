Polio Eradication Efforts Yield Success In Villages Of Hyderabad District
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2024 | 12:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) A significant breakthrough has been achieved in the fight against polio in Villages Bakhtiar Mari and Darya Khan Nahiyoon.
Following intensive consultation and consensus-building sessions with community elders from Mari and Nahiyoon, 105 hard polio refusals have been successfully addressed.
According to a handout issued by district information office ,this remarkable achievement demonstrates the power of community engagement and collaboration in overcoming vaccine hesitancy.
The successful conversion of refusals to acceptances is a testament to the dedication and hard work of healthcare workers, community leaders, and officers of District Administration led by DC Hyderabad.
Recent Stories
Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue
Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad
Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister
Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister
Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory
Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..
Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab
2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release
Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms support for Kashmir cause
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Irfan Siddiqui says Imran Khan's expectations will be shattered1 minute ago
-
Daylong medical camp held1 minute ago
-
Journalists in IIOJK face harsh victimization for reporting truth: Report1 minute ago
-
Action taken against land mafia in Cholistan12 minutes ago
-
2000-litre adulterated milk discarded12 minutes ago
-
Seminar held at Cholistan Veterinary University22 minutes ago
-
Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points29 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 600-litre substandard milk52 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets newly appointed Frontier Constabulary Officers, emphasizes role in security, publ ..1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 118,400 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
DG met predicts dry weather until mid-November2 hours ago
-
Woman dies in roof-collapse incident2 hours ago