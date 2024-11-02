Open Menu

Polio Eradication Efforts Yield Success In Villages Of Hyderabad District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2024 | 12:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) A significant breakthrough has been achieved in the fight against polio in Villages Bakhtiar Mari and Darya Khan Nahiyoon.

Following intensive consultation and consensus-building sessions with community elders from Mari and Nahiyoon, 105 hard polio refusals have been successfully addressed.

According to a handout issued by district information office ,this remarkable achievement demonstrates the power of community engagement and collaboration in overcoming vaccine hesitancy.

The successful conversion of refusals to acceptances is a testament to the dedication and hard work of healthcare workers, community leaders, and officers of District Administration led by DC Hyderabad.

