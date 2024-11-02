Polio Eradication Efforts Yield Success in Villages of Hyderabad district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) A significant breakthrough has been achieved in the fight against polio in Villages Bakhtiar Mari and Darya Khan Nahiyoon.

Following intensive consultation and consensus-building sessions with community elders from Mari and Nahiyoon, 105 hard polio refusals have been successfully addressed.

According to a handout issued by district information office ,this remarkable achievement demonstrates the power of community engagement and collaboration in overcoming vaccine hesitancy.

The successful conversion of refusals to acceptances is a testament to the dedication and hard work of healthcare workers, community leaders, and officers of District Administration led by DC Hyderabad.