Polio Eradication Is A National Duty, Ensure Every Child Is Vaccinated: DC Abbottabad

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 12:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan Thursday emphasized that the polio eradication campaign is a national duty and called on all stakeholders to ensure its success.

Presiding over a review meeting on the third day of the five-day campaign, he directed authorities to utilize all resources for transparent monitoring and ensure no area is overlooked.

He instructed health teams to follow micro-plans at the union council level and address parental refusals promptly by involving the district administration. He also stressed the need to strengthen data collection and reporting for transparency and effective execution.

The campaign, which began on December 16, aims to vaccinate every child in the district.

Health Department officials briefed the DC on the daily progress, and he urged parents to cooperate with polio teams, noting that public support is crucial for success.

The meeting was attended by officials from health, education, and police departments, along with representatives from WHO and other relevant stakeholders. The DC encouraged citizens to report complaints or suggestions to the district control room.

