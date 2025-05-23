Polio Eradication Is A National Duty: Says Deputy Commissioner Sanghar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 05:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Sara Javed has emphasized the critical importance of eradicating polio, calling it a dangerous disease that threatens the future of children. She urged collective efforts to ensure a safe and healthy future for the nation's youth.
She made these remarks while presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio campaign, scheduled to run from May 26 to June 1, 2025.
During the meeting, the deputy commissioner directed health officials to ensure proper maintenance of the cold chain for vaccines in view of the hot weather and to strictly implement the micro-plan.
“A comprehensive monitoring plan should be in place to ensure the campaign’s effectiveness. This is a national responsibility, and negligence will not be tolerated,” she stated.
District Health Officer Dr. Daulat Jamali informed the meeting that preparations had been finalized to administer polio drops to 505,000 children under the age of five across the district. He added that mobile teams were formed to conduct door-to-door visits during the campaign. A representative from the Special Branch informed attendees about the security arrangements for polio teams, particularly at transit points.
The meeting was attended by additional deputy commissioner Abdul Majeed Zehrani, assistant commissioners of all talukas, taluka health officers, additional director local government Jamshed Qaimkhani, deputy director social welfare Deedar Solangi, UNICEF representative Aftab Ahmed and other officials from relevant departments.
