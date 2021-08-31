UrduPoint.com

Polio Eradication Is Top Priority: Chief Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkwa , Dr. kazim Niaz and Inspector General of Police ( IGP), Moazzam Jah Ansari on Tuesday chaired a follow-up meeting of Anti-Polio Task Force for eradicating the disease from the province.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Provincial Standing Committee, all Divisional Commissioners, Regional Police Officers( RPOs), Deputy Commissioners, District Police Officers DPOs, Health Department officials and other concerned administrative secretaries.

Chief Secretary speaking at the meeting said that complete eradication of polio was the top priority and steps were being taken to make the anti-polio campaign effective and successful to achieve desired goals.

Chief Secretary Khyber said that better security measures had been taken for the polio campaign to provide full proof security to polio teams.

The IGP said that police and other law enforcement agencies were providing security to polio teams to make polio campaigns success in the province.

He said police force was fully trained and capable to deal with any situation.

